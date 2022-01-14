(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has nominated Victoria Kuhn as the New Jersey Department of Corrections (NJDOC) commissioner, making permanent a role she has held for months in an interim capacity.
Kuhn has worked for the Department of Corrections since 2007 and has served as acting commissioner since June 2021. She replaced embattled Commissioner Marcus Hicks following his resignation in the wake of allegations of inmate mistreatment at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Clinton.
“Since Victoria was first asked to lead the Department of Corrections, she has impressed myself and many others with her dedication to reform and integrity,” Murphy said in an announcement. “As a career corrections staffer, Victoria has the experience and knowledge to lead the Department during this pivotal time.”
Murphy announced plans to close the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, and last month, the NJDOC announced it “enlisted” a planning and design consultant to help relocate the facility for Women. The Moss Group (TMG) subcontracted Steve Carter of CGL Services for $312,752.
Kuhn holds a bachelor’s degree from Drew University and a J.D. from the Seton Hall University School of Law.
“This is the time for new beginnings – to launch new reform and reintegration initiatives, to ensure dignity and safety for our female offenders, and to establish mission-critical relationships with outside stakeholders and advocates,” Kuhn said in an announcement.