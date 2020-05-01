(The Center Square) – The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to release more guidance on how money from the federal CARES Act can be used by the states, according to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.
Murphy said last week he was disappointed to learn the money cannot be used to help states with budget shortfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We just hope that guidance allows us to use all the money that we need to use from that,” Murphy said at his Friday news conference. “It’s a fraction of what we ultimately need.”
Congress is expected to consider a fourth relief bill, which Murphy hopes will include direct cash assistance for states. The money is not about addressing legacy issue but about fixing the economic damage due to the pandemic.
“I got elected to fix the economy and to address the legacy issues that have built up over decades – from both sides of the aisle, by the way,” Murphy said. “And we have made an enormous amount of progress in our two plus years, record pension payments, managing indebtedness, rainy day funds, etc. It’s not to deal with our legacy issues, we’ve got a plan for that, but to deal with here and now.”
The Federal Reserve also announced a municipal bond program that the states could use that is “very to attractive for us,” Murphy said.
“I don’t wake up in the morning wanting to borrow more money, but this is a crisis unlike any other,” Murphy said. “And we need to have the ability to access that, and we need our legislative brothers and sisters to come along with us in that regard.”
Reopening the economy will also help make up for revenue shortfalls, the governor said. The state remains under an indefinite “stay-at-home” order, but state parks and golf clubs are reopening this weekend. Social distancing rules are still in place, and what happens in the future largely depends on if people are following the rules this weekend, Murphy said.
“I want us all to be able to enjoy our parks together,” Murphy said. “What I don’t want to have to do is close them again.”
New Jersey schools remain closed until May 15. Murphy said he will announce a decision about the rest of the school year next week.
The number of hospitalizations plateaued and in northern and central New Jersey and are up slightly in southern New Jersey. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli announced an additional 2,651 cases in New Jersey, and the total number of cases is at 121,190. An additional 311 deaths were reported Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 7,538.
Also on Friday, Murphy issued an executive order that allows marriage ceremonies to be performed remotely. The same order also minors to obtain working work permit papers remotely.