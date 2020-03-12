(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is recommending that any planned gathering likely to attract more than 250 people be canceled in an effort to avert the spread of the coronavirus.
As of Thursday, there were 29 diagnosed cases of coronavirus in the state. The virus, which was first detected in China in late December, has spread across the globe in a matter of months, causing widespread illnesses and being labeled as a pandemic this week by the World Health Organization.
Murphy’s statement Thursday indicated that among the events that should be canceled were concerts, sporting events and parades. The NBA announced late Wednesday that it was suspending its schedule, and the NHL and MLS followed suit Thursday. Major League Baseball also suspended spring training and pushed back the start of the season by at least two weeks.
“Our front-line efforts right now must be to aggressively mitigate the potential for exposure and further spread,” Murphy said. “We are taking this step because social distancing works. It is our best chance to ‘flatten the curve’ and mitigate the chance of rapid spread, so we can respond to this public health emergency in an even more focused manner.”
Oliver announced Wednesday that New Jersey was receiving $14 million from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to fund testing for the virus. The administration also put in place recommendations to prevent infections at senior care facilities.
“Our goal right now is to restrict all visiting unless there is a patient at end-of-life or hospice and requires support, or if there is a mental health condition that would be worsened if the visitor is not allowed in,” Commissioner of Health Judith Persichilli said. “However, no one will be allowed in if they have a fever, if they’re coughing, if they have any respiratory symptoms; or, similar to screening, if they have traveled from an area that has had community spread or has had contact with someone that is a COVID-19 patient.”
The state Department of Health also launched an online dashboard Thursday with a breakdown of which counties have seen cases.