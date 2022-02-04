(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy nominated his former chief counsel to serve as the state’s next attorney general.
The nomination of Matt Platkin heads to the state Senate for confirmation. Platkin will assume the role in an acting capacity on Feb. 14, replacing Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck.
“As I look toward the upcoming four years and the challenges that lay ahead, I know that as Attorney General, Matt will stand up for our New Jersey values and keep the office, and our state, moving forward,” Murphy said in a statement. “Matt will continue the strong record of the Attorney General’s Office’s during my first term and I look forward to working with him in this new role.”
Platkin, a New Jersey native who lives in Montclair, was Murphy’s chief counsel from January 2018 to October 2020. His nomination has drawn bipartisan support.
“I applaud Governor Murphy for this nomination. Matt Platkin is a terrific choice for New Jersey’s next Attorney General,” state Sen. Robert Singer, R-Lakewood, said in a statement. “Matt is an extremely talented attorney with years of public service experience.”
Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin, D-Middlesex, similarly praised Platkin’s appointment.
“I had the opportunity to work closely with Matt in his role as the Governor’s Chief Counsel,” Coughlin said in a statement. “He is a smart, talented, and dedicated attorney – all qualities that will provide for strong leadership of the Attorney General’s Office. A good partner, I will look forward to working with Matt to move New Jersey forward and commend Governor Murphy for his nomination.”
Murphy appointed Bruck as acting attorney general in June 2021, replacing former Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.
“Matt Platkin isn’t just an exceptional lawyer and a dedicated public servant, he’s also a friend,” Bruck said in a statement. “I know that he’s going to do a fantastic job as New Jersey’s 62nd Attorney General, and it’ll be a privilege to hand the reins over to him later this month.”