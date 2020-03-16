(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy recommended a statewide curfew on Monday, telling residents they should not leave their homes from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The curfew was put in place after Murphy joined the governors of New York and Connecticut in announcing the three states would be limiting social gatherings to groups of 50 people or smaller and requiring the closure of restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters, gyms and casinos.
"Everyone needs to stay in and be safe," Murphy.
The latest data on diagnosed cases in each state around noon on Monday showed New York with 729, New Jersey with 98 and Connecticut with 26. The three states have a combined population of about 31.9 million, about 10 percent of the total U.S. population.
"With all we are seeing in our state – and across our nation and around the world – the time for us to take our strongest, and most direct, actions to date to slow the spread of coronavirus is now,” Murphy said of the new restrictions.
The governor is expected to announce later Monday that all of the state's schools would close.