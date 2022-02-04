(The Center Square) – New Jersey, its 21 counties, and more than 200 municipalities statewide have signed settlement agreements with several companies to resolve claims related to the country’s ongoing opioid crisis.
The state, counties and municipalities are on track to receive more than $641 million from the settlement with New Brunswick-based Johnson & Johnson and the country’s three largest pharmaceutical distributors: McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen.
The companies are expected to announce by Feb. 25 whether “the deal will go forward,” the state said in a news release.
“Accountability is a key step in helping to end the opioid epidemic,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said in a statement. “These funds will provide critical support for and access to treatment, prevention and harm reduction programs for individuals and families throughout the state who are struggling with addiction or who have lost a loved one to an overdose.”
In New Jersey, the settlement includes 241 municipalities with more than 10,000 residents and several others that filed related lawsuits. In August, the state said it planned to join a nationwide settlement, which officials said totaled $26 billion.
“These monies must be directed to evidence-based programs with proven track records,” Assemblyman Herb Conaway, D-Burlington, said in a statement. “This funding will help improve and, ultimately, save the lives of countless people throughout our state.”