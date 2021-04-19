(The Center Square) – New Jersey is a state swimming in cash, but is still facing struggles as it recovers from the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The state will end the year with about $2.8 billion in surplus, legislative budget and finance officer Thomas Koenig told lawmakers earlier this month.
But the state is $44 billion in debt and caught between a rock and a hard place as to what funds can be used to pay off that debt.
New Jersey avoided some of the economic problems that crushed other states last year and came in 30th in a ranking of states most affected by the pandemic, according to WalletHub, which ranked the states based on two metrics.
The first is “highly affected industries and workforces” and double weight is given to the accommodations, food service, arts, entertainments and recreation industries. States were also ranked based on what resources were available to help businesses recover, giving double weight to a state’s rainy day fund, its share of workers with paid sick leave and the share of people who work from home.
“Highly affected industries such as accommodation, food services, mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction only make up a small portion of the state's GDP, said Jill Gonzalez, an analyst with WalletHub. “Aside from these industries, the state also has a small share of retail trade employment and good work from home infrastructure, which is why its unemployment claims are recovering quicker than in most states.”
The state’s overall GDP grew 4.8 percent during the last quarter of 2020. And consumer spending has increased 7 percent since the beginning of last year, according to Gonzalez.
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced on April 14 an additional $85 million in grants for small business as part of its Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program. Restaurants, which were hit hard during the pandemic, will receive $35 million of the newly available funds.
Gov. Phil Murphy painted a grim economic outlook last year, telling the public and lawmakers that the state needed to borrow $4.3 billion to overcome the impact of the pandemic. The Legislature agreed to the loan, which is noncallable.
“[That] means they cannot be refunded for 13 years so we have to endure half a billion of expense every year not to carry that debt and we are flush with cash,” said Regina Egea, president of the Garden State Initiative, an independent research organization.
The state will also receive $6.4 billion from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
New Jersey has rebounded from job losses and recent increases in first time claims are attributed to the local school system’s spring break schedule, according to reports.