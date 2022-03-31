(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “asymptomatic and feeling well,” his office said Thursday afternoon.
Murphy, a Democrat, on Thursday took a rapid antigen test “as part of a regularly-scheduled testing regime,” Communications Director Mahen Gunaratna said in a statement. After it returned positive, the governor took a PCR test, which was also positive.
“The contact tracing process has begun to notify everyone who may have come into contact with the governor during the potential infection window,” Gunaratna said. “Per CDC guidance, the governor will cancel in-person events, isolate for the next five days, and continue to monitor for symptoms before taking an additional PCR test.
“The governor has diligently taken precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 and encourages everyone eligible to get vaccinated and boosted, as he has done, to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus,” Gunaratna added.
Murphy, who emerged as a strong proponent of COVID safety mandates amid the pandemic, is not the first high-profile New Jersey politician to test positive for COVID.
In January, New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, tested positive, while U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, tested positive in December. First Lady Tammy Murphy also revealed a positive COVID test in January.