(The Center Square) – A conservative think tank gave New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy an “F” for his fiscal policy, citing the governor’s support for a tax on income above $1 million and a surtax on corporations that make more than $1 million.
The Cato Institute’s Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors 2020 is based the budget actions taken by the governor since 2018. The group measures the impact on short-term budgets but does not look at actions that impact the state long-term, according to the report. The report also does not include the $32.7 billion 2021 fiscal year budget signed by Murphy last month.
The institute scrutinized a 2.5 percent surtax on corporations of more than $1 million that was added in 2018 and 2019 and was expected to drop to 1.5 percent. The 2021 fiscal year budget approved by lawmakers and signed by Murphy last month keeps the 2.5 percent tax.
The 2021 budget also implemented a tax rate increase millionaire’s tax on income above $1 million from 8.97 percent to 10.75 percent. The increase hurts small businesses and does not help New Jersey’s coffers, according to the report.
“IRS data for 2018 show that New Jersey already loses four taxpayers earning more than $200,000 a year to other states for every three moving in,” according to the report.
The tax was rejected in the past by Senate President Steve Sweeney. The governor reached an agreement with Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin to implement the tax in exchange for middle class tax rebates next summer.
Murphy called his budget part of his efforts to create “tax fairness, including tax relief to the middle class.”
The report also criticizes Murphy for his efforts to reverse sales tax cuts implemented by former Gov. Chris Christie. A plan to raise the sales tax failed in 2018 to pass legislature.
While the report focused on Murphy’s actions since 2018, a plan by Murphy to borrow up to $9.9 billion from the federal government to offset revenue losses due to the novel coronavirus pandemic was criticized in light of the state’s budget deficit.
The 2021 budget includes $4.7 billion in borrowing which will create a $2.4 billion surplus and meet the state’s obligation to its pension plan.
Murphy has defended the borrowing plan, citing the lack of a plan to offer federal aid to the states to offset pandemic-related revenue losses.
The report also criticized tax breaks for what are called “favored industries.”
“For example, Murphy approved extending New Jersey’s film and television tax credits and raising the annual cap for these special‐interest breaks,” according to the report. “Yet previously, Murphy had described New Jersey’s business tax incentives as “a national embarrassment.”