(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will not deliver his State of the State address live but will instead stream it online, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The prerecorded address will be available at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube and the LiveU Matrix, according to the release.
“Although wounded deeply, we enter 2021 tougher than ever, wiser than before, and ready to move forward together,” Murphy said in a statement. “Despite the ongoing pandemic, our mission has not changed. This year’s State of the State address will focus on the public health challenges ahead while charting a path forward to build a stronger, fairer, and more resilient economy that works for every New Jersey family.”
Murphy did not give any additional specifics on his address.
The governor's annual address is theoretically a status update for residents on how the state and its government have fared over the past year. The governor typically talks about his policy priorities and introduces new initiatives that he would like to see lawmakers take up in the coming year.
During his 2020 State of the State address, Murphy called for a minimum wage hike and unveiled his Energy Master Plan, which aimed to have the state relying entirely on "clean energy" by 2050.