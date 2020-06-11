(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy had a message for the Asbury Park officials who voted to allow the city’s restaurants open their indoor dining rooms.
Don’t do it.
The Asbury Park City Council approved their ReOPEN Asbury Park: Business & Community Recovery Strategy plan Wednesday night, which allows indoor food and beverage businesses to open at 25 percent of room capacity or up to 50 people with restrictions on June 15.
“Executive Order 152 allows indoor gatherings of up to 50 people or 25% capacity,” Asbury Park Deputy Mayor Amy Quinn said on her Facebook page. "The only thing we did is added the ability to eat or drink."
City officials did include a warning in their announcement that their order could be overruled. Murphy’s executive order constrains restaurants from opening their indoor dining rooms.
“The actions of the Asbury Park governing party, a great community in this state, bless their hearts, their actions are inconsistent with my executive order,” Murphy said. “We cannot have one set of rules for one town and another for another town. We move as one state guided by science and data period.”
Murphy said he is speaking with Asbury Park officials but did not indicate what if any action would be taken if restaurants open their dining rooms.
Some lawmakers said they support Asbury Park’s plan.
“They have a duty to help their constituents when the Governor is being completely arbitrary in his reopening plans,” said Sen. Serena DiMaso, R-Monmouth. “Allowing for more indoor gatherings but excluding restaurants makes no sense.”
Other states are in the regions reopening restaurants for indoor dining, at least partially. Five New York regions, the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, North County and Central New York reopen indoor dining on Friday. Pennsylvania is allowing indoor dining in some counties.
“At some point, if a higher level of government attempts to force a lower one to turn on the very people both took an oath to serve, it becomes the right, in fact the obligation, of the lower level to refuse to comply,” said Sen. Declan O’Scanlon. “Unless the governors of the 49 other states have abandoned science, it is now painfully obvious that the Murphy administration has abandoned common sense.”
Murphy defended his decision, saying it’s based on science and data, though he understands the economic pressures of small businesses.
“That’s why we’ve been clear about two things – public health creates economic health and data determines dates,” Murphy said. “We have come too far together folks, to see all the good nine million New Jerseyans have done undone in haste. With all due respect we cannot have communities mirroring the cavalier actions taken in other states which have not put a premium on making the health of their residents’ priority number one.”
Outdoor dining reopens in New Jersey on Monday with restrictions.