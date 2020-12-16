(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill allowing drivers who have passed their road test to drive for up to 60 days while the state remains in a public health emergency.
A backlog at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission has caused long lines at locations around the state. The MVC handles motor vehicle registrations along with driver’s licenses.
“By delaying the requirement for every new driver to visit MVC in person to get a license, we can avoid negatively impacting the lines for motorists who need to conduct business in person,” said Anthony Bucco, one of the sponsors of the bipartisan bill in a statement. “This sensible adjustment can help New Jersey residents get the services they need without forcing them to spend hours and days waiting in longer lines.”
The resident can drive on the probationary license until the 60th day after the MVC backlog is over, according to the bill.
The Licensing Centers are still open for walk-ins but appointments can be made for out-of-state license transfers and in-person renewals.
“While the new surge of COVID-19 cases continues to impact our staffing, we will be adding more appointments every day to accommodate those whose appointments were canceled due to COVID quarantines,” said Sue Fulton, chief administrator of the Motor Vehicle Commission in a statement.
“Eliminating the rush to get a provisional license will allow new drivers to get on the road safely, and arrange for their licenses after MVC has sorted out the current backlogs,” said Bucco.
Republican Sen. Kristin Corrado is sponsoring legislation that will allow the MVC to offer the written portion of the driver’s test online.
“The test should be available through a secure internet site under the control of the commission,” Corrado said. It is a safer, more efficient alternative to the traditional test process, and it can be done without compromising the safety of our roadways or new drivers.”
The bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee and is currently in the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee.
Many basic license renewals are available online.
The MVC is still trying to overcome a backlog in new motor vehicle registrations caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Residents have to make an appointment at the state’s 16 Vehicle Centers.
“We’ve made tremendous progress in clearing the backlog of registrations for newly purchased used vehicles, which enables us to move fully to an appointment system in Vehicle Centers, reducing our capacity but increasing customer convenience,” Fulton said.