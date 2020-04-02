(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state needs more supplies, more beds and more ventilators as the number of new novel coronavirus cases and deaths continues to increase dramatically.
The governor issued an executive order Thursday permitting state police to take medical supplies and equipment from health care facilities that are closed and have not reported their supplies to the state. Murphy issued an executive order last week requiring all health care facilities to report the number of supplies on hand. The supplies include personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators and N95 masks.
State officials reported 182 deaths from the virus Thursday, the highest one-day increase since the outbreak began. The deaths could have happened several days ago and are just now being reported due to testing and reporting delays, according to Murphy. In total, 537 New Jersey residents have died from the virus.
Another 3,484 New Jersey residents tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 25,890. Murphy noted that testing sites were only testing people with symptoms as a result of supply limitations. In a perfect world, there would be enough testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) for everyone, Murphy said.
“We don’t live in that world,” he said. “We live in a world of limited resources, particularly coming out of the federal side. We are grateful for what we have got, but it is a fraction of what we need.”
Murphy and U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez on Thursday toured the first of three new field hospitals constructed with the help of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The facility at Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus will have 250 beds, a pharmacy and a nurse’s station.
The field hospital is expected to open Monday and will treat patients who do not have the novel coronavirus. Two other hospitals are expected to open in the next few weeks.
Murphy also announced a child care assistance program for essential state workers. An executive order issued March 25 closed all child care facilities except for those devoted to children of essential workers. The assistance program will pay fees up to $450.35 depending on the child’s age, with parents paying the remainder if they choose more expensive care.
Almost 600 child care facilities registered with the state to provide care for essential workers.
Murphy once again told residents to stay home or face citations.
Six people, dubbed “knucklehead row” by the governor, were arrested and charged with spitting on officers and claiming they had coronavirus in six separate incidents. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said charges against the sixth have been upgraded to fourth-degree aggravated assault on a police officer, which carries a sentence of up to 18 months in jail and a $10,000 fine if convicted. Four of the defendants were charged with terroristic threats and acts and could serve up to 10 years in jail if convicted.