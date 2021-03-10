(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is planning to raise indoor gathering limits from 35% to 50% for many indoor businesses, but at least one Republican lawmaker wants the governor to further increase the limit.
The increased capacity takes effect March 19 and applies to restaurants, recreation and amusement venues, gyms and fitness clubs and barber shops, salons and personal care businesses.
Caps on other indoor gatherings will increase from 10 to 25 people, regardless of a facility’s or meeting space’s size. Outdoor gatherings that are not political events, weddings, funerals, memorial services or religious services or ceremonies are capped at 50 people.
However, state Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Totowa, wants the governor to raise the limits to at least 50% for everyone and, in effect, stop picking winners and losers with indoor gathering limitations.
“I’m glad to hear Governor Murphy is following the lead of other states in raising indoor gathering limits, but it doesn’t make sense that some will be limited to 25 people while others will be at 50% of capacity,” Corrado said in a statement. “If larger indoor gatherings are safe for anyone, Governor Murphy should raise the limits to the same levels for everyone across the board.
“There are many local groups and venues that have been impeded from serving their communities for nearly a year,” Corrado added. “Everyone has taken precautions by now to operate safely at higher capacities. The greatest threat at this point isn’t the virus, it’s Governor Murphy driving more organizations and the vulnerable people they serve into the ground for no reason.”
According to a news release from Corrado, indoor dining in much of New York will soon increase to 75% of capacity. Connecticut also announced its plan to eliminate many of its indoor capacity limits, while 50% limits will remain in effect in some instances.
According to Corrado’s office, Maryland announced a similar change and eliminated many indoor gathering caps in the state.
“We will open up things further without question. The only question is when and how much,” Murphy told Yahoo! Finance this week. “We have to do it responsibly.
“And we’ve had a great working relationship with Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, other of our neighbors, but that doesn’t mean we do everything in lockstep together,” the governor added.