(The Center Square) – NJ Transit and private transportation companies in the state will have to reduce their passenger capacity by 50 percent starting Monday evening under a new executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy, the latest in a series of moves designed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Murphy’s order also directs anyone picking up takeout orders from a bar or restaurant to wear some sort of face cover while doing so. The personnel who work at those establishments must also be issued gloves and masks by their employers under the order.
The requirement for employers to provide gloves and masks to workers also applies to the transportation portion of the order.
“Right now, for many of our essential workers, public transit is how they get to work, and we need to protect them during that trip,” Murphy said during his daily news conference Saturday.
The governor noted that the latest statistics on the spread of the virus show some promising signs. The state diagnosed another 3,599 positive cases of coronavirus, bringing New Jersey’s total for the crisis to 58,151, second only to New York.
“Just looking at the positive tests … seven days in a row of 10 percent or less growth in those from day to day,” he said. “So that’s seven days in a row. The good news is that means the curve is flattening and that’s what we need to see. The challenging news is, it’s still going up.”
The death toll also continued to climb as another 251 COVID-19 fatalities brought the state’s total to 2,183.
"We’re not in the end zone folks, we cannot spike any footballs," Murphy said. "We’re not even first and goal. But if we keep all 9 million of us pounding on that curve downward, you'll have fewer infections, fewer hospitalizations, fewer intensive care unit hospitalizations, fewer needs for ventilators and, please God, fewer fatalities."
Murphy said that the state was not considering ordering a rental freeze despite the economic hardship seen by many residents while the economy is shut down.
The governor said that given the “hundreds of thousands if not millions of contracts” in the state, such a move would be impractical. He argued that other steps the state has taken should be working to address the issue.
“We have said you can’t be thrown out of your house or evicted, you can’t be foreclosed on,” he said. “If the landlord has got a mortgage and they’ve got a holiday from their mortgage bank, we expect them to pass that holiday on to the people who are renting from them.”
He did, however, favor suggestions Saturday by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that the two neighboring states, plus Connecticut, should work together on making a regional decision as to when schools will reopen or close down for the year.
“We’ve made no decisions on schools, and I think like a lot of other steps we’ve taken, to be able to have some harmony in the region would be a good thing,” he said. “So I share that sentiment that Gov. Cuomo I believe referenced. But we’ve made no decisions on that.”