(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivered his second budget address of the year Tuesday and proposed a $40.7 billion budget that includes five tax increases, $4 billion in borrowing from the federal government and a $5 million investment in an early voting system.
Murphy extended the fiscal 2020 budget year through Sept. 30 after the novel coronavirus pandemic hit and shortened the fiscal 2021 budget year to run from Oct. 1 to June 30, 2021.
The revised plan includes cuts and new programs the governor said would create a “stronger, fairer” New Jersey.
The state’s projected revenue shortfall is at $5.7 billion, Murphy said. To overcome that, the state has cut $1.25 billion across all departments, including Medicaid, the Department of Corrections and the Department of Children and Families, he said.
Murphy said he will still need to borrow $4 billion from the federal government to offset revenue shortages that occurred during the pandemic. The Select Commission on Emergency COVID-19 Borrowing must approve the amount.
The governor reiterated his plea for help from Washington in the form of direct federal assistance.
“We still need the federal government, especially the President and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, to join us as full partners,” Murphy said. “And, this need goes beyond our borders, and into every single state, red and blue.”
Murphy is also proposing five tax/fee increases, beginning with a millionaire’s tax on income above $1 million.
“I would urge those who would pay this tax to see it this way – we are asking you to sacrifice pennies on your top dollar to ensure that every New Jerseyan has the same opportunity to succeed that you did,” Murphy said. “And we must recognize that too many families of color pay a greater share of their hard-earned income in taxes than millionaires, who are overwhelming not people of color.”
Business leaders and Republicans were quick to criticize Murphy's plan.
“The millionaire’s tax will hurt small business owners who retire and sell their business as a retirement nest egg – something many of them do,” NFIB New Jersey State Director Eileen Kean said. “If they started their business years ago and own a building that has risen significantly in value, selling the property, the business, and its assets could easily bring in over a million – along with an extremely high tax bill on their retirement savings.”
Other tax fee increases include:
• A 5 percent surcharge to high income earners with Qualified Business Income who benefited from the 2017 federal Tax and Jobs Cuts Act.
• The removal of the tax cap on boats.
• Restoring the sales tax on limousines.
• A permanent 2.5 percent corporation surcharge.
The changes would allow the state to make payments and investments in other areas, including a $4.9 billion payment to the state pension system promised in February.
“Making this pension payment is good news for everyone in our state because it moves us down the long road to fiscal responsibility,” Murphy said.
The $5 million set aside for early voting would mark a first for the state, which will primarily vote by mail in the Nov. 3 general election.
The K-12, postsecondary tuition assistance and funding for senior public colleges and universities will not be affected, Murphy said. Funding for the Homestead Benefit and Senior Freeze property tax program will be restored.
The budget plan has a projected $2.2 billion surplus that Murphy calls a “much-needed cushion against revenue shocks from a second wave.”
Murphy also proposed a Baby Bonds initiative, similar to one proposed on the federal level by Sen. Cory Booker. The plan would give $1,000 to every baby born in 2021 whose family’s income is less than $131,000 for a family of four.
“This is an idea that would benefit three out of every four children born in our state,” Murphy said. “As this child grows, so, too, will the value of this bond to help pay for college, to help make a down payment on a home, or to help start a small business.”