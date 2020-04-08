(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday praised a proposed $500 billion coronavirus relief bill that reportedly would give $150 billion directly to states.
“To be sure, we are going to need a lot more than that,” Murphy said at his daily news conference. “And we will need flexibility to not only cover lost revenues but to also meet unprecedented needs. But this is a good first step.”
Murphy also announced three new executive orders on Wednesday.
The first moves the date of the June 2 primary election to July 7.
“Our democracy cannot be a casualty of COVID-19,” Murphy said. “We want to ensure that every voter can vote without endangering their health or safety.”
The governor did not rule out he possible of voting by mail if it was deemed unsafe to open up the polls in July.
“This extra time will make that task easier,” Murphy said.
Murphy also issued an executive order that requires all retail workers and customers to wear face coverings while in the stores. Retailers must limit the number of customers to 50 percent of the store’s capacity.
Murphy said anyone who tries to enter a supermarket without a mask can be allowed to enter but will be given limited time to shop.
The order has two additional components. One of them requires all nonessential construction work to cease. Essential projects include those for hospitals or schools, transportation and public utility sector construction, affordable housing and individual housing sites that can limit the number of workers.
The third component of the executive order gives “greater protection for warehouses and manufacturing workers.”
“No one should be working where social distancing isn’t being practiced to its fullest extent,” Murphy said.
The governor also issued an executive order increasing weight limits for trucks carrying relief supplies from 40 to 45 tons.
Another 275 coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number in the state to 1,504. Another 3,088 positive cases were reported, bringing the total number of positive cases to 47,437.
Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said 7,026 people who had either tested positive for COVID-19 or are under investigation were hospitalized. Off those, 1,617 are in critical and 1,576 of those are on ventilators. The numbers reflect the need for additional ventilators, she said.
Murphy said the state is facing two realities that it cannot escape.
“One is, it is still increasing,” the governor said. “So, with all due respect to this notion that we’ve found some plateau – we are not at any plateau. The other observation is this paradox where you have a flattening, we think, the beginnings of a flattening of a curve of new positive cases, but sadly, fatalities are continuing to spike.”
Murphy noted that the fatalities announced Wednesday were people who were infected two to three weeks ago.
“The curve is still going up,” he said.