(The Center Square) – New Jersey on Tuesday reported its highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in a 24-hour period and Gov. Phil Murphy said $900 million has been moved from the discretionary budget to the reserve.
Seven additional deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 44.
"If anyone is looking to me for a reason to justify the steps I’ve ordered, I can now give you 44,” Murphy said.
The number of positive tests also increased by 846 to 3,675, making New Jersey the state with the second highest number of cases, behind New York. The state has administered more than 12,000 tests.
Murphy reiterated the number of cases will continue to rise as more are tested and said New Jersey residents need to follow the social distancing and stay-at-home rules.
Moving the money from the discretionary fund to the reserve was the right decision “to protect our state’s fiscal stability,” Murphy said.
Earlier Tuesday, President Donald Trump indicated he hoped to get people “back to work” by Easter. Murphy said you can’t “flip a switch” when it comes to the virus.
“I understand given the enormity of the impact on the economy, I understand folks who want to find as fast and a short road back to normalcy as soon as possible, so I get that completely,” Murphy said. “But we’ve got to do it responsibly, and I don’t think anyone is suggesting otherwise. But we are not there yet. And we are going to stay the course because we believe we are basing our actions on the facts and science.”
The governor sent a letter to Trump on Tuesday asking for a Major Disaster Declaration. He said he had a “productive conversation” with the president on Monday and that the state would receive more than 200,000 N95 masks and 84,000 more respirators from the national stockpile.
About 88,000 job seekers visited a new page of the state’s coronavirus website that lists the number of open jobs available, Murphy said. The number of jobs increased from 8,000 to 12,000 on Tuesday as retailers and other essential employers listed positions.
The governor also chided employers who are asking employees to come into the workplace when they can work from home. He established a phone number, 609-963-6817, for residents to ask about failures to comply.
Other actions announced by Murphy:
- The state has received permission from the federal government to cancel all standardized testing for the year.
- Murphy sent a letter to utilities asking them to suspend water shut-offs during the coronavirus emergency.
- The New Jersey State Police created a website to dispel any rumors about the coronavirus and offer factual information.