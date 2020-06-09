(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday that he was lifting the stay-at-home orders in place since March 21, but with limitations.
The restrictions were imposed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has sickened about 165,000 people in the Garden State and has been linked to more than 12,300 deaths.
The lifting of the order still limits indoor gatherings to 25 percent of a building’s capacity, or 50 people, depending on which number is lower. It does not include indoor dining for restaurants.
Murphy expanded outdoor gatherings to include up to 100 people, including political protests and outdoor religious services.
The governor walked with people protesting against police violence over the weekend and spoke to a crowd. He was asked if the change was due to pushback he had received from Republican lawmakers.
“It wasn’t related to the pushback,” Murphy said during his daily news briefing. “I think we all thought, 'we have to be consistent; we have to recognize this moment in time.' It’s unlike any moment in our nation’s history. We have to allow folks to get out there rightfully and peacefully but angrily protest and express themselves.”
The ongoing protests in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May sparked concerns about a possible resurgence of the coronavirus, but as of Monday's data, the number of new cases continues to decline.
Murphy’s order also allows outdoor recreational and entertainment businesses including amusement parks and water parks to reopen on June 22. Outdoor gatherings of up to 500 people will be allowed beginning July 3.
New Jersey Republicans argued that Murphy acted to lift the stay-at-home order because of pressure from state residents.
"The Governor reacted today because the people have had enough," state Sen. Steve Oroho, R-Franklin, wrote on Twitter. "The prolonged situation has been wearing thin on residents and businesses, and more reason is finally taking hold."