(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy criticized President Donald Trump’s four executive orders over the weekend, saying they will do nothing to help states out of financial difficulties caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The presidents orders include an additional $400 a week for the unemployed. The state will pay $100 with the federal government picking up the additional $300.
The order places a burden on states that are already strapped, Murphy said at his Monday news conference.
“States are going broke and millions of Americans are unemployed,” Murphy said. “Yet the president’s solution called for states to create a new program we cannot afford and don’t know how to administer because of this uncertainty.”
The president also ordered a payroll tax deferral for anyone making less than $104,000 beginning Sept. 1 through the rest of the year, help for renters facing eviction and a continued suspension on student loan payments though the Dec. 31.
The executive orders were made Saturday after talks ended between Democrats and Republicans on a coronavirus relief package.
Murphy said the payroll tax deferral will hurt Social Security and does not help workers.
“A payroll tax holiday means nothing to the unemployed when there’s not a paycheck coming in, a fact made worse since the $600 enhanced weekly unemployment benefit expired at the end of July,” Murphy said.
The governor said much was left out of Trump’s executive orders.
"The president’s actions do not provide one dime for state and local governments, first responders, educators and health care for families who’ve seen their incomes plummet or their coverage evaporate,” Murphy said.
He went on to criticize Congress for not reaching an agreement on a stimulus package.
“We need Congressional action,” Murphy said. “The time for political games ended months ago. It’s time to get a true stimulus and response bill to the president’s desk.”
Also on Monday, Murphy announced a $155 million commitment to reopening the state’s long-term care facilities with $130 million going directly to the facilities. The facilities were closed to visitors when the pandemic began in March. In June the Department of Health issued a directive allowing outdoor visits within certain guidelines.
Sixty percent of the money will go to staffing to improve wages. The remainder of the funding will go to long-term care facilities that have met state bench marks for reopening.
The other $25 million will come from CDC Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Funding for staff testing, which will occur every week.