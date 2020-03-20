(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday announced new partnerships with LabCorp and BioReference Laboratories that will enable the state to process 1,000 tests a day for the coronavirus.
“This represents just one part of an unprecedented, collective effort across our entire healthcare system, and our entire state, to contain the spread of the virus and protect the lives of our residents,” Murphy said in a statement. “With these partnerships, we will be in a stronger position than ever before to identify the scope of COVID-19 in our state and to fight this virus head on.”
Murphy said the new drive-through testing site in Bergen County had exceeded its capacity of 600 on Friday and asked residents to come back Saturday. The state is scheduled to open another testing site in Holmdel on Monday.
The state is also working to find additional hospital beds. About 500 additional hospital beds are expected to be ready “when the surge occurs,” Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said. The state is also looking at seven to eight closed wards in hospitals, she said.
Murphy indicated that he will be implementing tougher restrictions on gatherings due to noncompliance by some New Jersey residents. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered all businesses except for essential workers to allow their employees to stay home and has ordered New Yorkers to stay home as well.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf have issued similar orders.
The four governors are asking the federal government for a $100 billion stimulus to help the states cover the costs associated with coronavirus. The states represent 16 percent of the U.S. economy, they said in a statement.
“Our states have all stepped up to take unprecedented action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and do all we can to flatten the curve,” they said in a letter to President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “We implore you to consider the devastating impact these efforts will have on our state – and millions of our residents – both in the immediate term and the months to come.”
Other actions announced by Murphy included:
• The closing of all adult day care centers in the state.
• A waiver that will allow health care providers from other states to conduct telehealth services to New Jersey residents.
• A new partnership with Home Depot that will provide N95 masks for the state’s healthcare workers.
The number of New Jersey residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 increased by 155 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 890 in the state.
Two additional deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 11 due to the virus. One of the deaths was a male in his 30s from Essex County, Persichilli said. The other was a man in his 50s from Bergen County.
“I urge residents not to let these numbers increase the anxiety they already feel,” Murphy said. “Keep doing the smart things you are doing to protect your family.”
The numbers are expected to rise dramatically as more people are tested.