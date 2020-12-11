(The Center Square) – The chairman of the New Jersey Republican Party aimed directly at Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s response to the pandemic in a video announcing his run for governor in the 2021 election.
“Instead of Murphy making tough spending cuts to get our state back on track, we are the ones forced to make tough choices like how do we pay our mortgage or put our kids through college or pay for the medicines we need?” Doug Steinhardt said in a video released Thursday.
Steinhardt is expected to make a formal announcement and step down as GOP chairman. He previously served as mayor of his hometown, Lopatcong, his hometown, for 15 years, from 2000 to 2015. He is the second Republican to announce he will make a run for the state’s top job. Former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli announced his intentions earlier this year.
Assembly Republican Leader Jon Bramnick, who was rumored to be contemplating a run, said earlier this week he would not run for governor.
Steinhardt made it clear in his video that he supports President Donald Trump and is anti-abortion and pro-2nd amendment. He says he is running as a political outsider and he will “take power away from Trenton’s politicians and give it back to you.”
Murphy announced he is seeking a second term. If he wins reelection, he will be the first New Jersey governor to do so since 1977.