(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s pre-pandemic balance sheet was described as being in “dire fiscal health” in a recently released independent analysis of states’ finances.
In its annual report, Financial State of the States 2020, officials with the organization Truth in Accounting ranked New Jersey No. 50 of all states for its fiscal condition heading into this year’s unprecedented COVID-19 crisis. The dead-last showing earned it a grade of “F” from the nonprofit, which focuses on government spending practices.
The Garden State faces similar challenges to many of its neighbors – unfunded retiree and health care contributions for government employees – but to a greater magnitude.
According to this year’s report, Truth in Accounting analysts have pegged New Jersey’s debt burden at $189.6 billion, which equates to $57,900 per state taxpayer.
“New Jersey’s financial problems stem mostly from unfunded retirement obligations that have accumulated over the years,” analysts wrote in the report. “Of the $225.6 billion in retirement benefits promised, the state did not fund $95.7 billion in pension and $76.8 billion in retiree health care benefits.”
Based on its tentative internal number crunching, Truth in Accounting analysts anticipate New Jersey losing $14 billion in revenue from lockdowns and other factors that have crimped the state’s economy since the crisis began.
Speaking in broad terms, Sheila Weinberg, founder of CEO of Truth in Accounting, said the fiscal challenges New Jersey and scores of other states are facing should serve as a wake-up call to prepare for more unforeseen circumstances.
With the possibility of more federal-level financial assistance on the horizon, Weinberg said Truth in Accounting is advocating for a common sense, fact-based approach in determining how much money should be funneled to each state.
“We’re not saying you should do a bailout, but if you do a bailout, don’t just pick a random number or do what I call a sloppy, uneducated guess,” Weinberg said in an interview with The Center Square.
She added, “If Congress deems that they need to do a bailout, go ahead and compare the revenue that the state is currently getting to their latest audited financial report. Do it based on the actual reality of what they’re losing.”
New Jersey’s lumbering unfunded retiree and health care costs have been documented in the past, including a June policy brief from Regina Egea, president of the Garden State Initiative, and Thomas Healey, senior fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.
“Currently, the cost of New Jersey’s health and retirement benefits for teachers and public employees is 50 percent higher than the average for all other states,” Egea and Healey wrote. “A recent report underscored the fragility of this system, noting that assets in the state’s public-employee pension program covered just 59 percent of its $174 billion in liabilities.”
Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy last month presented a revised fiscal year 2021 budget proposal that addresses changes in response to revenue losses from the coronavirus.
In a brief synopsis of proposed items within the budget, Murphy and staffers within his cabinet touched on unfunded retiree benefits under the heading, “fiscal responsibility.”
“The (proposed fiscal 2021) budget includes a nearly $49.4 billion contribution to bolster the state pension system, which equals 80 percent of the actuarially determined contribution and represents the largest percentage … in 25 years,” according to the synopsis.
In a statement in response to the budget amendments, Murphy said the pandemic is an opportunity to view state budgeting through a new lens.
“Over the past few months, we have learned hard lessons, but also important lessons: that the old answers won’t fix the new problems and that the old status quo didn’t work too well for New Jerseyans,” Murphy said. “We must now have the unavoidable conversation about what it means to not only see our state through this emergency, but what we will look like when we emerge from it.”