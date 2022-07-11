(The Center Square) – New Jerseyeans are beginning the week with unleaded gasoline prices more than a dime less than seven days ago and more than 30 cents below the June 13 high of $5.059 per gallon.
According to the AAA website, today’s average in the Garden State is $4.712. That’s significant improvement over a week earlier ($4.821) and last month’s record high.
New Jersey, the last state in the country where self-serve gas is illegal and attendants are required to fill the tanks, is just under 3½ cents more than the national average ($4.712).
Specifically, AAA reports gas prices averaging as low as $4.641 in Camden County and as high as $4.858 in Somerset County.
For mid-grade fuel, the statewide average is $5.253 per gallon – a modest improvement on last week’s $5.333. A month ago, the norm was $5.475. Premium prices also improved, averaging $5.490 today after being at $5.571 a week ago and $5.713 a month ago.
Diesel averages $5.793 per gallon across the state, down from $5.895 a week ago and the record high of $6.336 on May 18. The national average is $5.642, more than 15 cents better than New Jersey.
Twenty-two states are higher than New Jersey for unleaded gas per gallon average; there are 21 higher for diesel.
The national highs for average were $5.016 for unleaded on June 14, and $5.816 for diesel on June 19, according to AAA.
New Jersey taxes at a rate of 42.4 cents per gallon on gasoline, and 49.4 cents per gallon on diesel. The state has not enacted a “gas tax holiday” of sorts, as have some others. Federal rates are 18.4 cents per gallon on gasoline, and 24.4 cents per gallon on diesel.