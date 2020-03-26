(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump approved a Major Disaster Declaration for New Jersey as the number of cases increased dramatically on Thursday.
Gov. Phil Murphy said the disaster declaration gives the state more money to help New Jersey residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Nineteen additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 81. Murphy reported 2,492 new cases for a total of 6,876 positive cases. As of Thursday, 19,364 residents have been tested and 6,137 have tested positive, a 31.7 percent rate, according to Health Commission Judy Persichilli.
Another “gut-punch” reported by the governor were high unemployment numbers. The number of New Jersey residents who filed for unemployment was 16 times the number that filed the week before at 155,000.
The state is maintaining a website listing jobs available from essential employers. Three hundred essential employers have listed 35,000 jobs, Murphy said. The site went online Monday and 230,000 people visited, Murphy said.
“This is also why I signed legislation yesterday to expand our Temporary Disability Insurance and Family Leave Insurance programs to provide more workers with access to paid leave benefits during public health emergencies," he said.
Murphy reiterated his call for social distancing.
“This isn’t a one day or a two day thing,” Murphy said. “COVID-19 can take up to two weeks to incubate. It’s going to take several weeks, at least, for us to begin seeing a real impact from the social distancing measures we have put into place.”
The governor also addressed reports that some state school systems were planning on reopening soon.
“The decision to reopen school districts rests with me,” Murphy said. “We will not be prepared to revisit the closure until at least April 17, at the very earliest.”
Murphy also announced a $75 million program approved by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority to help small businesses.
The program includes:
• A $5 million allotment to provide grants to retail, arts entertainment, recreation accommodation, food service and services including repair maintenance and laundry services. The grants will be up to $5,000.
• A small business emergency assistance loan program that will provide up loans of up to $100,000 to businesses with revenues less than $5 million. The cost of the program is $10 million.
• A $10 million capital reserve fund that will provide low interest working capital to micro businesses.
• A $1.25 million program to provide grants of up to $250,000 to community development finance institutions.
• A $5 million program to support New Jersey entrepreneurs.
• A $10 million Small Business Emergency Assistance Guarantee program that will waive fees for loans made through institutions participating in some state programs.
The fund also allocated $150,000 to help companies applying for loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“This program will be able to provide direct financial assistance and support for, we believe, between 3,000 and 5,000 small businesses,” Murphy said.