(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s commitment to legal abortion has been further emboldened by new laws put into effect.
Legal protections are in place for patients and providers after signatures from Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, and the endorsement of the two Democrat-majority chambers of state government. Residents of any state in the country can seek reproductive health care in the Garden State, having access to “confidential care without fear of prosecution,” a release from Murphy’s office says.
The release also says, “For providers, the legislation insulates health-care practitioners from New Jersey-initiated disciplinary actions based on the provision of reproductive health care, including abortion, that is legal in New Jersey.”
The concealment of patient medical records and the prevention of interstate investigations is contained in one bill (A3975/S2633). In another bill (A3974/S2642), extradition is prevented for someone “receiving, providing, or facilitating reproductive health care services that are legal in New Jersey,” the release says.
Nia Gill, Nellie Pou and Gordon Johnson from the Senate and Lisa Swain, Mila Jasey and Raj Mukherji from the General Assembly were primary sponsors.
The laws went onto the books in the wake of the historic overturn of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. New Jersey’s laws in relation to abortion were already considered, in consensus, among the country’s most liberal.
In the release, Murphy said, “We are sending a message to all who seek or provide reproductive health care within our borders that we welcome and support you. These laws represent our commitment to standing by a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body, and will serve to make our state a beacon of freedom to every woman in America.”