(The Center Square) – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has cited a Camden County solar panel contractor for various violations, including not paying the prevailing wage on a public works project.
As part of an investigation, the state leveled a $370,418 assessment against A&I Electrical Construction for the unpaid wages, penalties and fees. The company paid the assessment in full and agreed not to perform prevailing wage work for at least five months.
The Board of Public Utilities contracted A&I Electrical under the agency’s solar renewable energy credits financial assistance program to build a solar field in Jackson Township capable of generating 1.6 megawatts of power.
The NJDOL launched is investigation after workers complained they were not paid correctly for work subject to the state’s prevailing wage law. The investigation identified 31 workers were due $226,480 in back wages.
According to an NJDOL news release, the company said it was unaware the prevailing wage law applied to the job and “cooperated fully with the investigation.” The state also said the company committed other violations, including late wage payments and failing to complete required certified payroll records.
“Performing public work is a privilege, not a right,” Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said in a news release.