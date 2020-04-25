(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s commissioner of health said Saturday that while social distancing efforts to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus outbreak have worked exactly as was hoped, one of the results is that the flatter curve will necessarily extend over a longer period of time.
Commissioner Judy Persichilli, speaking during Gov. Phil Murphy’s daily briefing on the viral pandemic, said New Jersey residents should expect new cases to continue to come into the state’s hospital system for several weeks.
“As we worked on this, we have flattened [the curve], but it has spread it out,” she said. “And that’s exactly what we wanted to do to be able to handle the capacity, to particularly our hospitals. So we do expect to be seeing cases through May.”
Murphy reiterated that it was important to keep social distancing measures in place so that the flattened curve doesn’t begin to shoot up again.
“We need to see more progress and more slowing before we can begin implementing any effort to get ourselves on the road to the new normal that awaits our state on the other side of this pandemic,” he said.
Persichilli said that she and New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy had spoken earlier with German health officials to consult with them about the gradual reopening taking place in that country, and the governor said that he might have some guidance to offer as soon as Monday on the state’s “broad values and parameters” relating to reopening the economy.
The state recorded another 249 coronavirus deaths in the data released Saturday, bringing the death toll for the state to 5,863.
Murphy noted that as hard as the pandemic has hit New Jersey, many previous projections had predictions that were much more dire for the state.
“It wasn't that long ago … that we were talking about a worst-case scenario,” he said. “And by the way, if everyone let their hair down right now, we’d unfortunately, we’d probably see it, of 36,000 hospitalizations. And we’re now 6,000, upper six-thousands. So you’re about 30,000 below what was our worst fear. So the great news is, we have not lived that.”
The governor continued to express optimism about a deal with Washington about some sort of federal relief for ailing state budgets, expanding upon his remarks Friday following a positive discussion he had with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
“I would say they have been somewhere between open and receptive, but we’re gonna still have a ‘where’s the beef’ moment here until this actually gets across the goal line,” he said. “Sen. [Mitch] McConnell’s … his comments don’t help us here. But the president himself, to his credit, said the right things in public, was open to it in private and me, and on the video call the vice president was certainly open.”