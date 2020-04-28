(The Center Square) – Twenty-one people have been named to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s Restart and Recovery Commission, which is tasked with making recommendations on when the state’s economy will reopen.
Shirley Tilghman, the former president of Princeton University, and Ken Frazier, CEO of Merck and Co., Inc. will serve as co-chairs of the committee.
“With this task force we are bringing together some of the sharpest minds our state and nation have to offer,” the governor said. “As I have said from the start, public health creates economic health and these individuals will help us decide when and how to restart the economy to best benefit both.”
The commission will begin virtual meetings immediately, Murphy said.
Health officials reported 402 additional deaths related to the virus on Tuesday, a number that reflects some cases that were not reported over the weekend, they said. The state’s number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began is 6,442 and the number of cases is 113,856.
Murphy said he was encouraged to see the number of hospitalizations continue to go down and the number discharges increase. Hackensack University Medical Center released its 1,000th COVID-19 patient on Tuesday.
But he said New Jersey residents “must keep at it. “
“It’s going to take each and every single one of us to keep our focus for the coming several weeks,” the governor said. “If we do, we will get on this road, we will secure our collective health, and we will see New Jersey’s economy restart and recover.”
Protesters lined the streets in Trenton urging Murphy to reopen the state. Murphy said he didn’t begrudge their right to protest but wished they would to it at home.
“This notion of fascism is ridiculous,” Murphy said. “We are trying to save lives.”
Murphy noted the number of American flags, but it’s not a question of patriotism, he said.
“We are desperately trying to save every life that we can,” Murphy said. “Our heart, trust me is in the right place. We love our country; we love our state. We are trying to keep as many of us in New Jersey alive as possible.”
The governor signed an executive order on Tuesday that will allow municipalities to extend the property tax deadline from May 1 to June 1 without penalty. No law exists that would have allowed the deadline’s extension.
“Allowing municipalities the option of extending the grace period for May property tax payments is the right thing to do as many New Jerseyans are impacted financially as a result of this crisis,” Murphy said. “Leaders of towns and cities across the state have been trying to find ways to lessen the blow on local residents, and with this action, they are empowered to provide relief to homeowners as we continue to do everything possible to fight this pandemic.”