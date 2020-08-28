(The Center Square) – Proponents of a bill that requires some companies to file “environmental justice impact statements” for certain projects say the bill is the most comprehensive in the nation. Opponents, however, say it will drive away jobs.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, gives the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection the authority to deny permits in communities determined “overburdened.”
“It is indisputable that poor, urban and minority residents have been unfairly overburdened with toxic facilities,” Singleton said in a statement. “Everyone, regardless of their zip code, income or race, should have the right to breathe fresh air, to drink clean water and live free of toxicity.”
Others say the bill will deter businesses from locating in New Jersey as it excludes 60 percent of New Jersey and may result in job losses.
“At a time when over 1.5 million New Jersey residents have applied for unemployment, the state cannot afford to hamper development with onerous and unattainable regulations,” said Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris. “If this bill is signed into law businesses will be given another reason to look at one of our neighboring states for development and expansion.”
Kim Gaddy, environmental justice organizer for Clean Water Action, praised the bill.
“This bill gives the state the power to 'just say no more' pollution in my neighborhood,” Gaddy said in a statement. “EJ (environmental justice) communities like mine have suffered far too long and now after 10 years, our voices have been heard and our communities will receive the right environmental protection for our complexion.”
Melissa Miles, executive director, NJ Environmental Justice Alliance called the bill "the moment of reckoning.”
Assemblyman Brian Bergen said during the debate on the bill during Thursday’s legislative session that the legislation has nothing to do with environmental justice.
“There’s not one line in here that defines the communities we are trying to protect based on their current burden,” Bergen said. “It’s solely based on race, economic status and ability to speak English, all of which, last I checked did not change the air quality or water quality in a community.”
New Jersey already has tough environmental policies, said Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, R-Morris.
“Giving the agency cart blanche in deciding which facilities can be built and where is yet another nail in the New Jersey economy’s coffin,” Dunn said in a statement. “Environmental health and economic health can go hand-in-hand, but this bill is not the solution.”
The bill now goes to Gov. Phil Murphy for his signature.