(The Center Square) – New Jersey looks to maintain its position as a solidly Democratic state during this year’s election, but voters won’t necessarily be making their voices heard at the traditional ballot box.
New Jersey has moved to a primarily vote-by-mail system this year, and the state sent ballots to all “active registered voters.”
However, polls in the Garden State will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for voters casting a provisional paper ballot or dropping off their mail-in ballots; voters can also deliver their ballots to secure drop boxes. Polls will adhere to COVID-19 protocols, including mandates that voters wear masks and maintain a safe distance.
In addition to the presidential race, voters across New Jersey will decide several high-profile congressional races.
In New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District, incumbent U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-New Jersey, faces off against Republican David Richter. In 2018, Kim knocked off then-incumbent Republican Tom MacArthur, following a national trend.
In the 7th district, incumbent U.S Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-New Jersey, takes on state Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean, who hopes to turn the seat red once again. In 2018, Malinowski knocked off a Republican incumbent.
In what might be the highest-profile race in the Garden State, incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican, and Amy Kennedy, a Democrat, are locked in a heated race for New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District seat. Van Drew, a dentist, garnered national headlines when he left the Democratic Party in the wake of a U.S. House vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
Additionally, voters will also decide on a trio of public questions, including whether “to legalize a controlled form of marijuana called ‘cannabis.”
Under the question, only adults 21 years old or older can use cannabis. A state commission that oversees New Jersey’s medical cannabis program would also manage the personal use cannabis market.
Another measure asks residents to decide whether to amend the state constitution “to give a $250 property tax deduction to veterans who did not serve in time of war.” Voters will also choose whether to provide a 100 percent property tax exemption to some “totally disabled veterans who did not serve in time of war.”
A veteran’s widow or widower would receive the deductions or exemptions.
The third question asks residents whether to amend the state constitution to change the process around creating new legislative districts if federal census data is delayed. Without the Census information, new state legislative districts may not be ready for the 2021 election and subsequent elections in years that end in one.
This change would allow legislators to be elected from their existing districts for their two-year term in office. The new districts would go into effect starting with the next scheduled general election for the state Legislature.