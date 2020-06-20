(The Center Square) – New Jersey came in 14th highest in a new study by WalletHub that examines how state economies have been affected by the coronavirus, based on two key dimensions.

New Jersey received an overall score of 46.89 in the study by the personal finances website, with the maximum being 100. Examples of issues examined in the analysis included the percentage of jobs in small businesses, worker access to paid sick leave and the number of jobless claims filed during the crisis.

In the “Highly Affected Industries & Workforce” category, the state received a rank of 28th, and in the “Resources for Businesses to Cope Better with the Crisis” grouping, the state earned the rank of eighth. 

Despite the federal government’s moves to send out stimulus checks to income tax filers and provide business loans, states most dependent on industries hardest hit by the virus will take some time to bounce back, according to WalletHub.

The study examined economic issues in each state and the District of Columbia through 14 indicators within the two broad categories.

---

State Economies Most Affected by COVID-19

Overall RankStateTotal Score‘Highly Affected Industries & Workforce’ Rank‘Resources for Businesses to Cope Better with the Crisis’ Rank
1Florida61.16129
2Louisiana54.8654
3Mississippi52.04251
4Kentucky51.86202
5New York51.66423
6District of Columbia51.34237
7Georgia50.50334
8Virginia49.85625
9Illinois48.94243
10Maryland48.521021
11North Carolina48.301320
12Nevada47.691522
13Rhode Island47.421918
14New Jersey46.89288
15Oklahoma46.491724
16New Mexico45.04838
17New Hampshire45.01740
18Pennsylvania44.753017
19South Carolina44.253512
20Montana44.151830
21Texas44.072227
22Michigan43.473613
23Hawaii43.391243
24Wisconsin43.32389
25Colorado42.96944
26Alabama42.30466
27Massachusetts42.182333
28Indiana41.924110
29Delaware41.743915
30Kansas41.42457
31Minnesota41.362635
32Arizona41.133132
33Connecticut41.092141
34Ohio40.994014
35California40.781148
36Tennessee40.564216
37Maine40.523236
38West Virginia40.474711
39South Dakota40.093431
40Vermont39.432942
41Washington38.901649
42Iowa38.724419
43Oregon38.681451
44Arkansas37.01515
45Utah36.893345
46Alaska35.952750
47Idaho35.394339
48Wyoming35.243747
49Missouri34.894926
50Nebraska34.345028
51North Dakota31.624846

Source: WalletHub.com

Tags