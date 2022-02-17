(The Center Square) – New Jersey is doling out millions to fund airport, pedestrian and bikeway improvement projects across the state.
The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced $8.5 million in state Airport Improvement Program grants will go to 11 airports in eight counties.
“General aviation airports not only provide transportation for residents, businesses, and visitors, but also serve as key economic engines for local communities,” NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in an announcement. “These grants will improve our public-use airports, so all facets of New Jersey’s multi-modal transportation system are modern and safe.”
The department awards the grants, from NJDOT’s Transportation Trust Fund and Airport Safety Fund, via a competitive process. The state provides 90% of the eligible cost, while the airport owners cover the rest, which totals roughly $900,000.
NJDOT is also funding $5.9 million in Bikeway Grants for 11 projects in nine counties. The Bikeway Grant Program usually provides $1 million in grants annually.
“Projects funded by the Bikeway Grant Program provide safe transportation alternatives that benefit cyclists and pedestrians and improve the of quality-of-life in New Jersey,” Gutierrez-Scaccetti said.
New Jersey also announced $8.6 million in fiscal 2022 Safe Streets to Transit Program (SSTT) grants. The money will go toward 19 municipal projects in nine counties, and state officials said it is the most funds provided in a single year for the SSTT program.
“These grants will allow 19 municipalities to improve sidewalks and provide safe and convenient crosswalks near bus and rail stations, promoting the use of public transit,” Gutierrez-Scaccetti said.