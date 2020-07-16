(The Center Square) – Independence Day has come and gone this month. But the independence of New Jersey residents, compared to much of the rest of the U.S., is still something to be proud of.
Financial website WalletHub recently released rankings that attributed an independence score to every state. A composite score was created based on 39 metrics – ranging from median household income to the average time spent on adult websites.
Those scores were grouped into five general categories, government dependence, financial dependence, job-market dependence, international-trade dependence and vice dependence.
New Jersey fared better than most states. Ranked in 13th overall, New Jersey only came below Massachusetts (5th place) for its region.
One of the most impactful statistics was New Jersey’s job growth rate, which is the highest in the country at 3.27 percent. The nearest growth from its neighbors was New York at 1.56 percent, placing in 14th place. An additional positive statistic of note was the median debt per income of New Jersey’s citizens. Coming in at second place for the country (32.29 percent), New Jersey is only beaten by New York, at 24.62 percent.
New Jersey also scored very positively in “Median Household Income (Adjusted for cost of inflation).” At $63,642, New Jersey comes in 4th place, beating out all of its neighbors. On a related note, New Jersey also had a low poverty rate (10.4 percent), ranking it in 7th place – far ahead of neighboring New York in 34th place (14.6 percent).
New Jersey also scored well in the category of Vice dependency. For the metric of “Retail Opioid Prescriptions Dispensed per 100 Persons” and “Share of Current Adult Smokers,” New Jersey scored in 7th place (with 38.9 people and 13.28 percent, respectively). New Jersey also scored well with its “Share of Adult Binge Drinkers,” coming in at 6th place (14.33 percent).
Despite all of these positive trends, there were several negative statistics of note. New Jersey ranked in last place for “Share of Millennials Living with Their Parents” at 46.09 percent. New Jersey scored in 49th place for its Tax Freedom Day, at 119 days, worse than every state except New York at 122 days.
New Jersey also placed in 49th place for long-term unemployment, 41.40 percent, and last place for “Share of Private-Industry Employment at Foreign-Owned Firms” at 8.1 percent. And even though New Jersey scored high for some vice dependency, it scored near the bottom (47th place) for its gambling addiction rate at 2.8 percent of adults.
The University of Maryland’s Dr. James Gimpel offered WalletHub an explanation for some of the trends seen in their analysis.
“Very possibly [the COVID-19 Pandemic] has taught people that they can do without some things, which explains why savings have piled up and consumer spending is down,” he said.