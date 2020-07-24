(The Center Square) – New Jersey Republicans say the creation of a state-level Health Insurance Assessment will cost residents more money, while Democrats tout the plan as a way to make health care more affordable for New Jersey residents.
The plan aims to add a 2.75 percent tax to health insurance premiums, which would go to a $300 million fund that families and businesses would be able to use when purchasing health insurance on the federal health care exchanges.
A bill that would create the fund passed the Assembly’s Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee on Thursday.
“As the Trump administration has worked to dismantle the ACA, in New Jersey we moved to mirror what was available to people at the federal level, largely implementing it within our own state-based exchange,” said Assemblyman John McKeon, D-Essex/Morris, who sponsored the bill. “By replacing what stood at the federal level, this legislation simply serves as a state level continuation of a soon-to-expire assessment that insurers were already paying.”
Assembly Republicans said it puts a burden on businesses and families.
“As businesses creep to the precipice of collapse, it’s deplorable that Democrats are oblivious to it,” said Robert Auth, R-Bergen. “Everyone on the committee agreed that there are problems with this bill but Democrats are moving it. It’s the height of hypocrisy to tell the public you have concerns and turn around and support it anyway.”
Gov. Phil Murphy held a roundtable discussion with lawmakers, health care advocates and members of his administration before the vote.
“Despite repeated efforts from the federal government to undermine the Affordable Care Act, our administration has made steady progress to increase coverage and affordability in New Jersey,” Murphy said. “Establishing a state-level HIA is another important step to ensure residents can lead healthy lives.”
But families will pay more, Republicans said, citing a recent report from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The average cost for health insurance for New Jersey families was $22,294 annually in 2018, according to the report. The 2.75 percent tax would increase the annual costs by $613, it said.
“Only in Trenton could the argument be: taxing insurance will lower health care costs,” said Assemblyman Christopher DePhillips, R-Bergen. “This legislation is tone deaf and couldn’t come at a worse time for consumers and businesses. We are in the middle of a pandemic with countless residents on unemployment, businesses closing, and residents no longer able to stay in New Jersey.”
The bill passed the committee 9-4 and will go to the full Assembly for consideration.