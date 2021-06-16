(The Center Square) – The state Senate Economic Growth Committee has approved a measure intended to help New Jersey attract “its fair share” of federal jobs and dollars.
S-1778 would create an office in the Department of Treasury to advocate for permanent federal jobs in New Jersey.
Under the measure, the governor would appoint the head of the office, which would operate independently of the state treasurer. The office would, in part, “identify, evaluate, and report on opportunities” to bring more federal jobs to the Garden State.
“This bill will help ensure our state gets its fair share of federal jobs and projects from Washington, D.C.,” state Sen. Steve Oroho, R-Sussex, said in a news release. “The feds maintain infrastructure construction and other activity across the nation, often employing hundreds or thousands of local employees.
According to a news release, the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) and the Legislative Manufacturing Caucus of New Jersey expressed their support for the proposal.
“For too long, the federal government has been treating New Jersey like an automated teller machine, and it is time to balance the scales and get some return on our money,” Oroho said.
“This new office will not only help entice new investment from D.C., but it will also play an active role in mitigating the risk of civilian mission loss or base closure,” Oroho added. “It is time for Washington to do right by New Jersey taxpayers and bring more good-paying career opportunities to the state.”