(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for comments he made about coronavirus relief funding for the states.
Last week McConnell indicated he would be in favor of some states going bankrupt.
“It is irresponsible and, in my view, unsustainable,” Malinowski said at the Gov. Phil Murphy’s Monday news conference. “Irresponsible because after all it is states like New Jersey that create the economic wealth of the United States including by paying for most of the things like other states do. We get 90 cents back from every penny we pay in taxes. The average resident of Kentucky gets $2.41 back. It’s outrageous to suggest that somehow, we are asking for a bailout.”
The National Governors Association has pressed Congress for $500 billion to help states reach their budget shortfall due to COVID-19 pandemic. The funding was left out of a stimulus bill approved by Congress last week. The issue has become partisan with McConnell calling it a “blue state bailout.” President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday: “Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help?”
New Jersey received $150 billion from the CARES Act but cannot use the money to offset budget shortfalls.
“We absolutely intended this money to be helpful to the states that are dealing with this loss of revenue,” Malinowski said. “We felt that we had an explicit commitment from the Trump administration that that would be the case. Unfortunately, it has not been the case because the state of New Jersey and all other states have received guidance telling them for some reason that they cannot use this money to compensate for lost revenues due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
The issue goes beyond states as small towns are hurting, too, Malinowski said.
“This is about the survival of small-town America and at the end of the day, I am not sure if Mitch McConnell wants to be the person who is responsible for telling small town America to go to hell,” Malinowski said. “That’s what he is doing right now.”
Congress also made changes to the federal Paycheck Protection Program after receiving criticism about big banks making loans to large companies.
“One thing we did in the bill that we just passed was to set aside a large share of the money for our smaller, community-based banks and credit unions, banks that make a habit of dealing with the smallest businesses in our communities” Malinowski said.
Despite all of the disagreements, most American and New Jerseyans believe government is doing the right thing, Malinowski said.
“The overwhelming majority have been willing to make great personal sacrifices over the last few weeks to make sure that their families, their neighbors and their communities are healthy,” Malinowski said.