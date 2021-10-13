(The Center Square) – Members of New Jersey’s House delegation mirrored their counterparts from across the nation and voted along party lines to increase the nation’s borrowing limit.
The U.S. House of Representatives voted 219-206 to increase the debt limit, sending the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature. The $480 billion increase is expected to fund the government through Dec. 3.
The U.S. Senate approved the measure last week.
“We need this measure to avoid an economic disaster,” U.S. Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr., D-N.J., said in a statement. “We have started to recover fully from the financial damage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We cannot afford to lose the jobs we have regained and future economic growth because of partisan bickering over such an important bill,” Payne added. “Americans need our support during this national health crisis. We do not want to punish them with a possible government default.”
Conversely, Republicans say continued excessive federal spending will only exacerbate the nation’s financial crisis. The national debt stands at more than $28.4 trillion, but critics say the number is higher.
“Continued efforts from the Left to push through reckless spending bills has resulted in the growing financial crisis we are currently facing,” U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., said in a statement before the vote. “Members of Congress cannot just keep writing ourselves blank checks at the expense of the American taxpayer.
“Every American citizen has to set a budget and stick to it; Congress should be no different,” Van Drew added. “Democrats need to accept responsibility for their policy actions and continued spending for their socialist agenda, rather than spend money to secure our border and fund our police. At the end of the day, Democrats have the means to raise the debt limit without Republican support, and I will not be supporting this irresponsible piece of legislation.”