(The Center Square) – A state Assembly committee has advanced legislation to increase poll worker pay to $300 per day.
The New Jersey Assembly State and Local Government Committee amended S-598 to increase poll worker pay from $200 per day, making it identical to A-1527, a spokesperson for Assembly Republicans told The Center Square. The state Senate version of S-598 called for an increase in poll worker pay to $400 per day.
The updated version of the bill also allocates $7 million from the state’s General Fund to the New Jersey Department of State. The Senate-passed bill included $5 million in funding.
“Poll workers are important to the integrity of our elections. We need to attract good people with competitive wages,” Assemblyman Kevin Rooney, R-Bergen, said in a news release. “It is well past time for them to be more fairly compensated.”
Under the bill, the state would increase its reimbursement to $225 per day, while counties cover the remaining $75.
In June, the Office of Legislative Services (OLS) estimated increasing pay to $400 per day would cost an additional $13.6 million per election. According to the estimate, the change would increase the costs for early voting and election day poll workers from about $16.1 million to $29.7 million per election, but the agency noted other variables, such as how long poll workers work on Election Day, could alter the projected cost.
State lawmakers previously passed legislation increasing poll worker pay for the June primary to $400, and Gov. Phil Murphy activated the National Guard to supplement election duties. On Oct. 5, Murphy issued Executive Order 266 to increase pay for poll workers to $300 per day.
“The legislature and governor recognized the severe shortage in poll workers and did the right thing by adding the supplemental payment this election cycle,” Rooney added. “Let’s do the right thing and make the pay increase permanent.”