(The Center Square) – The Garden State Seafood Association is hoping the $11 million recently allocated to New Jersey’s seafood industry as part of the coronavirus stimulus law will prepare it for reopening.
“The money should go to those businesses that have a proven negative impact from the COVID pandemic and should be used to help keep as many fishing businesses in operation as possible,” Scot Mackey, the Garden State Seafood Association (GSSA) Government Affairs director based in Trenton, told The Center Square.
Mackey said he hopes the funds can be distributed to impacted businesses soon, especially to commercial docks.
“Without healthy commercial docks, the industry has nowhere to land its fish and thus sell it to the community,” Mackey said. “There needs to be some priority focus on commercial docks, as these are limited in quantity and are the clearing houses to get seafood from fishermen to market.”
Under the CARES Act, approximately $300 million was reserved for commercial fishermen, which Mackey said is a great step.
“I am concerned that the dollars seemed to flow to states regardless of the impact of the pandemic,” Mackey said. “I don’t think Alaska seafood has experienced the same impact as … the East Coast.”
Despite his concern, Mackey said the GSSA is grateful for the efforts of U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., to get the funds distributed.
“The economic impacts of the pandemic have been felt deeply across our state and have been especially severe for the hardworking men and women who make our fishing industry so strong," Pallone recently told NJ.com.