(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy rescinded a 2019 executive order that directed the state treasurer to put aside $1.28 billion surplus by the end of this fiscal year.
“Absent significant outside assistance, this surplus is no longer feasible,” Murphy said during his news conference Monday. “We need to have these funds as a safeguard should direct federal assistance to our state fail to surface.”
Murphy has consistently said states will need billions to overcome budget shortfalls due to the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Senate returned to Washington on Monday to begin hammering out the latest relief bill, which Murphy and others hope contains budget funds for states.
President Donald Trump and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have made separate comments indicating any relief money could come with strings attached, with Trump saying he could want sanctuary-city adjustments and he does not want to “bail out” states with fiscal issues.
“This is not about legacy fiscal issues, nor is this a bailout,” Murphy said. “This is about keeping our police and firefighters, our EMTs and paramedics, and our public health workers, our educators, among many others, on the job and working to get us through this.”
The state has applied for $310 billion through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide technology, school cleaning and student support services for schools.
Murphy announced Monday that the state's schools will remain closed for the rest of the year and remote learning will continue. He vetoed a bill that would establish the Digital Divide in School Grant Program, that would help families who lacked funds to access the internet, saying he was anticipating federal funds.”
“I share the sponsors’ commitment to removing barriers to remote learning so that all students may fully participate in the virtual classroom experience during this unprecedented time,” Murphy said in his veto message. “However, the open-ended appropriation authorized by this bill would trigger an indeterminate, unbudgeted cost, potentially amounting to many tens of millions of dollars. Even under normal circumstances, I would be hesitant to endorse a bill with such far-reaching fiscal implications outside of the annual budget negotiation process.”
Murphy vetoed seven other bills, citing the state’s need to tighten its budget due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Temporary Lost Wage Unemployment Program would have provided $20 million to workers who did not qualify for traditional programs like unemployment.
Other bills would have provided $10 million for health care and residential facility sanitation, $15 million for grants to food banks and a bill that allotted money for recipients of the Work First New Jersey program.
Three of the bills were vetoed because more comprehensive legislation was passed, Murphy said in statements. One addressed the deadline extension for income and corporation taxes to the federal July 15 date while the other addressed remote learning. The third bill addressed remote notary services.
New Jersey remains under a stay-at-home order indefinitely as health officials continue to monitor the virus. Hospitalizations dropped by 1,000 in five days, and the number of New Jersey resident on ventilators is the lowest in a month, Murphy said. The numbers reported on Monday include an additional 1,621 new coronavirus cases and 45 new deaths. The low numbers were likely due to a system outage, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.