(The Center Square) – A majority of New Jersey businesses surveyed by the New Jersey Business and Industry Association ranked the state’s economy as fair or poor, and 40% said they expected it to be worse during the first six months of 2021.
NJBIA queried more than 1,000 businesses as part of its 62nd annual survey and found some businesses had a dismal outlook and are worried about the COVID-19’s current and future impact. Respondents completed the survey in September.
Seventy-six percent reported a decline in earning through the first eight months of the year and 77% said they expected further losses, with 6% anticipating they will be affected beyond 2021. Forty-seven percent said it will take more than a year to recover from losses incurred during Gov. Phil Murphy’s closure of nonessential businesses at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With New Jersey a national outlier in terms of pace of reopening and capacity levels, our employers are telling us they anticipate a steeper climb in terms of our recovery,” said NJBIA President and CEO Michele Siekerka in a news release.
Sixty-two percent of businesses reported a decline in sales during the first eight months of 2020 with 19% reporting an increase, the first net negative since 2008, according to the NJBIA. Forty-six percent said they expect sales to improve in 2021.
Manufacturing, retail and services topped the list of industries experiencing slowdowns in 2020 with health care following close behind.
The respondents listed their greatest challenges as possible increases in property taxes, health insurance, and the cost of doing business. Seventy-one percent said they anticipate paying more for health benefits in 2021 with 15 percent expecting increases of 11% or more.
Forty-four percent said they had substantial concerns about workplace safety if recreational cannabis was legalized. New Jersey voters approved a referendum in November that legalizes the drug for older than 21 but state lawmakers are still hammering out the details. Sixty-two percent of the survey respondents said they felt like employees using medical marijuana should be assigned non-safety sensitive positions.
Business owners said a $15 minimum wage scheduled for 2024 would affect their business, with 30% saying they will raise their prices, 18% saying the have a smaller staff and 15% saying the increase will affect benefits.
Thirty-three percent of the businesses surveyed said they had smaller staffs and only 10% increased their hiring in 2020, resulting in the first negative net hiring reported since 2012, according to NJBIA. Hiring will increase in 2021 for 25% of those surveyed, with 10% saying they will decrease hiring.
About two-thirds of business owners said they are concerned about potential liability lawsuits from customers claiming they contracted COVID-19 at their business, with 45% saying they would not be able to afford to defend themselves.
“As we are now confronted by a second wave of coronavirus that will continue to impact the livelihoods of many business owners, it is even more incumbent for our leadership to provide support, comprehensive planning and outside-the-box thinking to help them, and to avoid any mandates or policies that would further strike at their bottom line,” Siekerka said.