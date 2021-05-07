(The Center Square) – The New Jersey Business & Industry Association and the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey announced this week that they had reached an agreement to drive diversity and inclusion in business by creating a pledge to be singed by New Jersey executives.
Together the groups established the CEO Pledge for executives to commit to diversity and inclusion-related goals and have progress scored quarterly on a series of metrics.
"There are so many businesses that want to address the inequities that exist in the workplace, but this pledge is all about truly moving the needle and walking the walk,” NJBIA President and CEO Michele Siekerka said.
Siekerka sees the CEO Pledge as a pathway to equality, action, and accountability and a way to bring more diversity to workplaces and on boards throughout New Jersey.
Metrics to score participants of the CEO Pledge will include increased number of Black people on boards of directors and serving on corporate boards of directors, increased workforce development, recruitment, employment for Black people and increased procurement and supply chain opportunities for Black individuals or Black-owned businesses.
The NJBIA and AACCNJ have started recruiting businesses of all sizes to take part in the pledge.
“For those businesses that take the pledge, we are certain that creating these opportunities for a more diverse and inclusive workforce will help to improve each businesses’ bottom line," said John E. Harmon Sr., president and CEO of AACCNJ. "It will also improve their organization's culture, which will align with building consensus for a more equitable trajectory for Black businesses. We welcome the opportunity to serve as a conduit for diversity in the marketplace."