(The Center Square) – New Jersey manufacturers will not have to receive federal approval to manufacture personal protective equipment in a crisis if a bipartisan bill passes the Legislature.
The bill sponsored by Sen. Steven Oroho, R-Sussex/Warren/Morris, and Sen. Linda Greenstein, D-Middlesex/Mercer, would create a state-level certification program.
“The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that we cannot always rely on the federal government’s support and underscores the need for ‘Made in New Jersey’ PPE,” Greenstein said. “Our state must be prepared to protect our citizens and our healthcare professionals, many of which were greatly impacted by the shortage of PPE.”
New Jersey manufacturers would produce at least 50% of state's the stockpiled PPE. State healthcare facilities and public schools would receive PPE that is within a year of expiration at no cost, while nonprofits would be charged 75 percent of the cost.
The legislation has the support of the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program.
"When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many manufacturers retooled to supply PPE," said John Kennedy, the program's CEP. "Whether it was masks, gowns, shields or hand sanitizer, somewhere in NJ it was being manufactured in response to the critical needs. I applaud the Legislature for creating this legislation and foreseeing and creating a win-win situation that keeps PPE ‘Made in NJ.’"
The bill was approved unanimously the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee.