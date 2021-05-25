(The Center Square) – A measure awaiting Gov. Phil Murphy’s signature would create a more localized approach to stemming future virus spreads while addressing a business’s ability to operate amid a pandemic.
Last week, the state Assembly passed A-4910/S-3093, requiring the governor to work with the Department of Health commissioner to develop a plan using data – such as hospital capacity and positivity rates – to analyze the regional spread of the disease. It would then categorize New Jersey’s 21 counties and 565 municipalities as red (high risk), yellow (moderate risk) or green (low risk).
“We have seen over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic that a virus can circulate in different regions at different times,” Assemblyman John Burzichelli, D-Paulsboro, said in a news release.
“Sometimes certain counties or municipalities will experience a spike in cases while other areas will have the virus under relative control,” Burzichelli added. “We need to acknowledge the geographic variations throughout our state and establish guidelines based on applicable risk level to prevent unnecessary business closures in the event of any future pandemics like the one we have dealt with this past year.”
The plan would establish guidelines for business and other restrictions for a localized area to follow based on their categorization. In addition, it grants the governor the authority to suspend casino licensees’ gaming operations.
For counties with more than 1,500 residents per square mile, the governor could limit activity countywide or restrict activity by municipality. Counties with fewer than 1,500 residents per square mile would have activity restricted by a municipality.
“We need to have standard, transparent metrics for business activity that takes the unique situations in different areas of New Jersey into account when it comes to a pandemic,” Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, D-Franklin Township, said in a news release. “A countywide or municipality-wide approach would help save lives while also saving countless livelihoods in those scenarios.”