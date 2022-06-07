(The Center Square) – New Jersey on Tuesday became one of at least 13 states, plus the District of Columbia, with gas prices above $5 a gallon.
The statewide average for a gallon of unleaded was $5.019 just after lunchtime in the Garden State, according to AAA. Diesel, which hit an average of $6.336 on May 18, was at $6.122. Mid-grade is $5.404 and premium was averaging $5.638.
On Monday, New Jersey averaged $4.985 for a gallon of unleaded. The price was $4.756 a week ago, $4.421 a month ago and $3.061 a year ago, AAA reported.
The national average is $4.919 today, up 5 cents in the last 24 hours. A year ago, it was $3.053.
California's $6.371 average is the highest in the nation. How all stack up at $5.00 or more are Nevada ($5.525), Hawaii ($5.483), Oregon ($5.462), Washington ($5.457), Illinois ($5.453), Alaska ($5.421), Michigan ($5.171), Arizona ($5.160), Indiana ($5.153), D.C. ($5.137), New Jersey ($5.019), Maine ($5.004) and Massachusetts ($5.000).
Pennsylvania, Idaho, Rhode Island, Ohio, Utah and Vermont are all at $4.95 or higher.
Georgia ($4.330) is lowest, more than a dime better than Arkansas ($4.450).