(The Center Square) – New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Tuesday that he is joining other attorneys general in suing the U.S. Postal Service over changes in mail delivery that they say could jeopardize plans for mail-in voting, even as federal officials announced that some of those changes would be put on hold.
Grewal confirmed reports of the lawsuit on Wednesday afternoon in a tweet, saying, “Voting by mail is safe, secure, and reliable. We intend to keep it that way. As AG, I've made it my mission to hold accountable those who try to corrupt our political process. Lawsuit coming soon.”
The U.S. postmaster general announced Tuesday that many of the changes that had sparked concerns, such as removal of post office boxes, were being put on hold to ease everyone's minds.
New Jersey voters will primarily vote by mail, Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week. Ballots will be mailed to New Jersey residents by Oct. 5 and can be returned by mail at a drop box or at a polling place on Election Day.
All mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received no later than 8 p.m. Nov. 10.
At least 50 percent of each county’s polls are required to be open on Election Day, and one will be open in each municipality, according to Murphy’s proposal.
New Jersey Republicans have echoed President Donald Trump in saying elections should be held in person. Sen. Michael Doherty, R-Doherty, said Murphy’s plan was “unconstitutional” and should be approved the Legislature.
“If the Murphy administration can make the case that closing polling centers is warranted, they should have no problem selling that to a Democrat-controlled Legislature and getting this done the right way,” Doherty said in a statement.
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., criticized Trump over what Menendez said are threats to not fund the postal service.
“If the administration continues down this path of defunding the postal service, our democracy and economy will suffer,” Menendez said, surrounded by postal workers in Union County on Monday. “Families, small businesses and thousands of frontline postal workers will be put in harm’s way. And it’s not an exaggeration to say that innocent people will get hurt.”
The USPS has said if states go to mail-in voting, ballots in about 46 states were at risk of not being counted.
The postal service and Trump are already facing a lawsuit from voters and political candidates. The lawsuit filed on Monday in federal court in Manhattan accuses Trump of not funding the USPS so ballots cannot be delivered.
Doherty said mail-in voting is unnecessary.
“People who once were scared to leave their homes under the governor’s dire warnings today have no problem going to Walmart or Target or countless other places where they spend hours in public,” Doherty said. “Allowing New Jerseyans to spend five minutes casting their votes at their regular polling center is less risky than going to the grocery store.”