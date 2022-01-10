(The Center Square) – New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, has tested positive for COVID-19, and is now self-quarantining.
A Coughlin spokesperson confirmed to The Center Square the speaker is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot. Both the vaccines and booster were the Moderna version. Coughlin plans to participate in legislative activities remotely.
On Friday, Coughlin announced that lawmakers must test negative for COVID-19 before entering the Assembly chambers to vote. They must also test negative to attend the Assembly Reorganization Ceremony on Tuesday at the War Memorial in Trenton.
“I am experiencing very mild cold-like symptoms, but feel fine and am in good spirits,” Coughlin said in a statement. “It is for this exact reason, with the goal of protecting the health and safety of my fellow members, invited guests, and all involved in our proceedings, that the update to our policy was made last week. Out of an abundance of caution I will be self-isolating and participating virtually in Monday’s voting session and Tuesday’s reorganization.
Coughlin is the latest prominent New Jerseyan to test positive for COVID. First Lady Tammy Murphy tested positive for COVID earlier this month, and last month, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, also tested positive.