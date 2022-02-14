(The Center Square) – The Assembly Law and Public Safety Committee advanced a measure that, if passed into law, would require New Jersey police departments to hold community roundtable discussions on various hot-button issues.
Under A-2654, a municipality’s chief law enforcement officer would be required to sponsor at least two community roundtable discussions on police relations annually. The state police superintendent would also be required to sponsor annual roundtable discussions in the state’s northern, central, and southern regions.
“If we want to make our communities safer, we have to address the concerns between police and the communities they protect and serve,” Assemblywoman Angela McKnight, D-Hudson, said in a statement.
The legislation mandates that the community roundtables include topics ranging from recruitment and retention of officers to regulating body-worn cameras to the use of force and internal affairs investigations. It also mandates a discussion of racial profiling and race relations.
“Creating a forum for open discussions with these roundtables is one way to overcome the divisive issues involving local residents and law enforcement,” McKnight added. “By giving everyone involved the opportunity to talk about difficult, complex issues such as use of force and racial profiling, we can encourage residents and police to work together to build mutual trust and identify the best solutions for their communities.”