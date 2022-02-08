(The Center Square) – The New Jersey Assembly State and Local Government Committee advanced legislation to increase poll worker pay, continuing lawmakers’ efforts during the last session.
A-208 would increase poll worker pay to $300 a day. Under the measure, the state’s reimbursement would increase to $225, while counties’ portions would remain at $75.
The bill allocates $7 million to the New Jersey Department of State to cover the increased cost.
“Poll workers are important to the integrity of our elections. We need to attract good people with competitive wages,” Assemblyman Kevin Rooney, R-Bergen, said in a statement. “Addressing their pay through legislation, rather than executive order, ensures a permanent higher pay rate is in place for future elections and allows counties to recruit workers with the promise of better compensation.”
Poll worker pay has been $200 since 2001 when lawmakers raised it from $75. If adopted, the pay increase would start immediately and apply to general, primary and special elections.
In December, the last iteration of the state Assembly passed a measure to increase poll worker pay to $300. However, the state Senate did not pass it before the session expired.
Last year, state lawmakers passed legislation to increase poll worker pay to $400 for the June 2021 primary, and Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, activated the National Guard to help election efforts. The governor also issued Executive Order 266 in October to increase poll worker pay to $300 per day.